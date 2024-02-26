Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Shows Why Big EVs Are The Wrong Idea
Renault is set to release the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric to the United Kingdom during the first quarter of next year. It has not been announced for the North American market, however, the presence and specifications of the 5 E-Tech only further exacerbate a huge gap that exists in the EV market stateside: there are very few small EVs.
It's important to note that while Renault 5 E-Tech isn't exactly a powerhouse (at least compared to other American EVs), with the top battery choice only providing 150 horsepower, it's certainly more than enough for most commuters.
The range compared to its battery size also further shows the divide between the 5 E-Tech and big EVs. The biggest initial battery size is 52 kWh, with an estimated 248 miles on the albeit more lenient WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle. Later down the line, a 40 kWh battery is coming with a 186 mile range.
Bigger isn't always better
Comparatively, the base model of the Ford Mustang Mach-E has a 70 kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of just 247 miles. The Kia EV6, even with its 58-kWh battery and 168 horsepower, can only achieve an estimate of 232 miles. A difference of only a few miles may not seem like much, but every mile counts when it comes to battery range. The Chevy Bolt, a similarly sized vehicle to the Renault, even falls short with its 65 kWh battery and 259 miles of range.
The market doesn't need huge, fast EVs with giant batteries like the Cadillac IQ, there are enough of those already. It needs more compact EVs that use the batteries more efficiently through managing a realistic power output and keeping the size and weight within a reasonable parameter.
The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric probably isn't coming to the United States anytime soon, but hopefully its existence in other markets will push North American market automakers to think outside the box a bit.