Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Shows Why Big EVs Are The Wrong Idea

Renault is set to release the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric to the United Kingdom during the first quarter of next year. It has not been announced for the North American market, however, the presence and specifications of the 5 E-Tech only further exacerbate a huge gap that exists in the EV market stateside: there are very few small EVs.

It's important to note that while Renault 5 E-Tech isn't exactly a powerhouse (at least compared to other American EVs), with the top battery choice only providing 150 horsepower, it's certainly more than enough for most commuters.

The range compared to its battery size also further shows the divide between the 5 E-Tech and big EVs. The biggest initial battery size is 52 kWh, with an estimated 248 miles on the albeit more lenient WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle. Later down the line, a 40 kWh battery is coming with a 186 mile range.