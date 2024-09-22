Here's Why You Can't Buy A New Diesel Volkswagen Car In The USA

Volkswagen has come a long way since its legendary Beetle and Bus took the streets in the former half of the 20th century. These days, the German car manufacturer has a wide variety of offerings, from popular models like the Jetta to Volkswagens that have ChatGPT incorporated to a sub-$35K electric car it says it plans to reveal in the next few years. However, when searching for vehicles among the brand's many offerings, you will find one type largely absent from Volkswagen's catalogue: diesel cars.

Advertisement

Vehicles that take diesel fuel are often appealing to buyers because they are more efficient than those that use gasoline. However, diesel exhaust contains fine particles that can affect human health if the proper filters are not installed. As a result, the federal government issued new regulations to prevent the emission of nitrous oxide in diesel engines in the mid-2000s.

Many automakers adhered to these regulations by installing a new system in diesel vehicles that neutralized the nitrous oxide before it was emitted, but Volkswagen had another plan. It installed a different system it called Clean Diesel into its diesel cars. But ultimately, this system backfired and would become the reason that you can't buy a new Volkswagen diesel car in the U.S. today.

Advertisement