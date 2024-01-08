New Volkswagens Are About To Get ChatGPT Integration: Here's What It Can And Can't Do
The next big avenue for OpenAI's ChatGPT could be cars, and Volkswagen could just be the automaker that brings the experience to the masses. The German manufacturer has partnered with Cerence to integrate ChatGPT into its in-car IDA voice assistant. Now, this is not the full-fledged ChatGPT experience with all its latest multi-modal tricks in tow. Instead, IDA is linked to ChatGPT through a bridge tool called Cerence Chat Pro.
The implementation, which is described as "automotive-grade ChatGPT integration" in a recent press release, puts Volkswagen's IDA assistant at the forefront. Now, if the driver asks the in-car assistant something like increasing the cabin temperature, changing the music, or helping them with navigation, IDA will be the one to assist them.
However, if the driver requests information that is beyond the in-vehicle controls and requires a trip to the World Wide Web for information, ChatGPT will come to the rescue. However, IDA will establish a connection with ChatGPT through Cerence's custom solution. A dedicated button on the steering wheel will trigger the assistant into action, but a "Hello IDA" voice command will also do the job.
"Enriching conversations, clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and much more," says Volkswagen about the ChatGPT integration with IDA. The company plans to put OpenAI's chatbot inside the new Volkswagen Tiguan, Polo, and Passat models, in addition to the ID.7 electric sedan, ID.5, ID.4, and ID.3 cars.
Not exactly original, but a promising idea
Regarding the privacy aspect, Volkswagen assures buyers that ChatGPT doesn't get access to any vehicle data. Instead, the company explains that user queries are forwarded anonymously to the ChatGPT client if they can't be answered by the native IDA assistant. All ChatGPT conversations are deleted immediately, and there is no need to create a new account to access the AI chatbot.
Volkswagen won't be the first to put ChatGPT inside a car, however. In 2023, Mercedes added ChatGPT capabilities to its MBUX Voice Assistant for close to a million vehicles as part of a beta program. Similarly, French carmaker DS Automobiles also integrated ChatGPT with its DS IRIS system for at least four of its cars. In addition, Reuters reports that GM also harbors similar ChatGPT integration plans for its vehicles.
While Volkswagen hasn't laid out all the perks of putting ChatGPT inside its car, there are a few crucial areas where the AI chatbot can prove to be of great convenience. For example, a navigation system utilizing ChatGPT could offer voice control, real-time traffic updates, and predictive capabilities. By leveraging the AI's language processing capabilities, drivers could input destination and other commands using natural language, promoting safer and more convenient navigation.
Additionally, ChatGPT's ability to analyze traffic data in real time enables it to provide drivers with up-to-date information on traffic conditions and suggested routes, helping them avoid delays and saving them precious time. Furthermore, the AI's capacity to analyze past navigation history allows it to predict likely destinations based on driver habits.