New Volkswagens Are About To Get ChatGPT Integration: Here's What It Can And Can't Do

The next big avenue for OpenAI's ChatGPT could be cars, and Volkswagen could just be the automaker that brings the experience to the masses. The German manufacturer has partnered with Cerence to integrate ChatGPT into its in-car IDA voice assistant. Now, this is not the full-fledged ChatGPT experience with all its latest multi-modal tricks in tow. Instead, IDA is linked to ChatGPT through a bridge tool called Cerence Chat Pro.

The implementation, which is described as "automotive-grade ChatGPT integration" in a recent press release, puts Volkswagen's IDA assistant at the forefront. Now, if the driver asks the in-car assistant something like increasing the cabin temperature, changing the music, or helping them with navigation, IDA will be the one to assist them.

However, if the driver requests information that is beyond the in-vehicle controls and requires a trip to the World Wide Web for information, ChatGPT will come to the rescue. However, IDA will establish a connection with ChatGPT through Cerence's custom solution. A dedicated button on the steering wheel will trigger the assistant into action, but a "Hello IDA" voice command will also do the job.

"Enriching conversations, clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and much more," says Volkswagen about the ChatGPT integration with IDA. The company plans to put OpenAI's chatbot inside the new Volkswagen Tiguan, Polo, and Passat models, in addition to the ID.7 electric sedan, ID.5, ID.4, and ID.3 cars.