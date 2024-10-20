Here's Why Mercedes-Benz Doesn't Sell Diesel Powered Cars In The U.S.

The three-pointed silver star symbol of Mercedes-Benz has come to represent luxury. Since the company began in 1901, it has manufactured vehicles from innovative electric-run sedans to ultra-expensive performance cars. Recently, the company has also begun to explore segments beyond high-end cars for big spenders. Its line of eSprinter commercial vans have expanded the range of possibility for EV technology, with sales up by 15% in the U.S. alone. While there may be plenty of Mercedes cars and vans for consumers to select from, in the U.S., the options are limited — at least when it comes to diesel-powered Mercedes models.

In a 2018 interview with The Detroit Bureau, Ola Kallenius, former Head of R&D, now Chairman of the Board of Management for Mercedes-Benz, affirmed that there was not a large enough consumer base to validate the shipment of diesel models to U.S. markets. Considering that in Q2 of 2024 only 3.8% of the total vehicles purchased in the U.S. were powered by diesel engines, the math does make a lot of sense. Yet while waning profits may have played an important factor in the decision, Mercedes' continued stance on the moratorium might have a little more to do with a combination of the country's increasingly more restrictive emissions regulations and the American public's general distrust of diesel products.

[Featured image by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]