Driving The Mercedes eSprinter Could Convince You That Electric Vans Are The Future

Auto enthusiasts may be skeptical when you tell them Mercedes-Benz already sells a fully-electric two-seater, but that's just because they're not thinking big enough. The eSprinter may not be the electric SL that many would-be California cruisers have been hoping for, but the EV version of Mercedes' big van is arguably even more important. And, as several days behind the wheel — including a near-mandatory trip to the local recycling facility — demonstrated, there are plenty of reasons why we should all be crossing our fingers that more vans ditch internal combustion.

While Mercedes' three pointed star may be associated first with luxury cars, its vans have been a rising success in recent years. Sales were up 15% in the U.S. during the first quarter of this year, and while Sprinter isn't the only commercial model — there's also the smaller Metris — its variants dominate the range.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Launching this year, the eSprinter is the first of the line-up to eschew internal combustion engines (ICE). Instead it has either a 100 kW or 150 kW electric motor driving the rear wheels, powered by up to a 113 kWh battery, with a quoted range of up to 273 miles (albeit on the WLTP cycle, which is usually more generous than the U.S. EPA's testing). Though Mercedes is targeting it at commercial customers, who might otherwise be looking to a Ford eTransit or Brightdrop ZEVO, it's not hard to see less business-minded buyers being curious, too.