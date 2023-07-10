Mercedes-Benz Car And Van 'Classes' Explained

Mercedes-Benz is known as a maker of luxury vehicles, though some may wonder what they mean with their car and van classes. The manufacturer has long had their own way of describing their vehicles, which actually underwent a change in 1994, though their automobile nomenclature and designations make perfect sense when you understand what the company means when they refer to their different types of vehicle classes.

Making everything from coupes, sedans, and sport utility vehicles, Mercedes-Benz is always associated with premium automobiles that highlight German engineering. Each one of these vehicles usually has an associated letter designation, which helps the company classify each of its products. Whereas other automobile manufacturers name their different models with names like Mustang and Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz uses letters instead like A, B, C, and so forth. However, each one of these letters refers to a specific design, so knowing these will allow you to identify different types of Mercedes-Benz.

{Featured image by Windmemories via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled |CC BY-SA 4.0}