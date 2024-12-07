Can Your Car's Windshield Crack In Cold Weather?

It's hard to believe, but the first cars developed didn't include a windshield. While these first attempts at an automobile weren't capable of high speeds, the lack of protection from road debris required drivers and passengers to wear goggles to shield their eyes. When the very first windshield was introduced in 1904, the concept of laminated glass hadn't yet been invented. This meant that in the event of an accident, the glass could shatter, creating a hazardous situation for anyone in the vehicle.

Advertisement

Modern windshields don't get nearly the credit they deserve as an essential component to safe travel on today's roads. Considering how much abuse they receive from things like loose gravel, extreme temperature changes, and collisions, it's not surprising that around 30% of U.S. insurance claims have to do with windshields. There are ways to avoid chips and cracks to protect your windshield, but can a fracture in the glass be caused directly by wintry weather?

Unfortunately, if enough ice compounds near the bottom of the windshield and temperatures drop even further, the ice can expand, forcing a crack to develop. In addition, wide temperature variations, such as those present between the inside of the car and the exterior, can enable cracks to get bigger. Fortunately, there are ways to stop a cracked windshield from getting worse, and there is a relatively simple test to determine whether you can get it repaired or if it requires a complete replacement.

Advertisement