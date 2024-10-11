How Long Does It Take To Replace A Windshield? These Are The Average Wait Times

Keeping your vehicle in the best possible condition requires routine maintenance. Tasks like oil changes and windshield wiper replacement — something that should be done often — are simple enough to do at home or with the aid of a mechanic. Unfortunately, fixing a cracked or chipped windshield can require some additional help. While you might be able to perform DIY windshield crack and chip repairs in extreme circumstances, windshield care professionals will have to take the reins for more serious damage. If they can't fix the existing windshield, they can replace it entirely to get you and your car safely back on the road.

If you find yourself in a windshield replacement scenario, you'll be happy to know that in the grand scheme of car repairs, this is a relatively quick job. For the removal of the old windshield, thorough cleaning of the frame, and installation of the new one, you're looking at around an hour-long process. Once the new windshield is installed, you can't drive the vehicle right away out on the road. Technicians use a urethane adhesive to secure the windshield in place, and it takes approximately an hour to set. A full windshield replacement won't be an all-day affair in most cases, but it will leave you with a few hours of down time.

In some cases, however, windshield replacement could take a bit longer.

