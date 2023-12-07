How Often Should You Replace Your Windshield Wipers?

When it comes to driving safely, the most important thing a driver can do is keep their eyes on the road. However, sometimes conditions like a rainy day or snowstorm make that crucial task difficult. Thankfully, each vehicle comes equipped with a pair of eye-opening difference makers — windshield wipers.

From keeping the glass as transparent as possible to ensuring motorists can maintain the necessary visibility in harsh conditions, this reliable auto accessory rarely fails when engaged, especially if car owners exercise proper maintenance habits with the essential component of an automobile's safety. However, part of being responsible with one's line of sight while on the go is knowing when it's time to have the blades replaced.

It's recommended that people replace their windshield wipers every six to twelve months, but certain things could alter that timetable for certain car owners. Factors like location, weather, and how often the automobile is used can affect when it's time for a pair of replacements to take over. The type of wiper, whether it be a conventional or beam blade, also makes a difference in how long they can go before needing to switch out for new ones.

Keeping up with the suggested bi-annual to annual inspections of the windshield aids is a good start, but if motorists really want to stay ahead of the curve, there are several red flags to look out for that could signal that it is time for a change out the blades.