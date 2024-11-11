Avoid Chips And Cracks: 6 Tips To Protect Your Windshield

It's hard to say that any one portion of your car is more important than the other, but it's safe to say that your car windshield is certainly one of the most crucial as a driver. Without it, there's no way to see the road ahead of you or spot potential signs and hazards. Given the exposure that your car has to the elements on a regular basis, your windshield is made to take a fair amount of abuse. At the end of the day, however, it's still glass, meaning that it's still prone to chips and cracks under the wrong situation.

You may have spotted a small split or two on your car's windshield and not have given it much thought. Not much worse than a scratch on your door, right? Well you may want to rethink that sentiment. A split may seem insignificant, but ignoring it leaves your windshield open to even greater damage. As it continues being exposed to the weather, road vibrations, and debris, that split or crack will expand. Not only will it create a pretty deep dent in your bank account to get fixed, but leaves your vision compromised and places you at higher risk of getting into a car accident.

For the safety of yourself and others on the road, it's important to give your windshield the same amount of TLC that you would the rest of your vehicle. By paying close attention to the condition of your windshield, you'll save yourself endless headaches in the long run.

