What Is Winter Diesel Fuel And When Is It Available?

Over the years, it has been argued that diesel fuel is, in many ways, superior to ordinary gasoline, as it can boost both a vehicle's fuel economy and its power output. But there are reasons that most vehicles are built to run on gasoline. First and foremost, diesel tends to be slightly more expensive than normal gasoline, but it can also go bad if not properly maintained. As we learned from Volkswagen's infamous Dieselgate debacle, the nitrogen-oxide-producing fuel can also be damaging to human health and the environment.

Diesel fuel is also susceptible to cold weather. So much so that it may experience gelling — the build-up of wax particles in cold weather that essentially allows the fuel to freeze — when exposed to freezing temperatures for extended periods of time. The issue can, understandably, be damaging to diesel vehicles in areas that endure prolonged stretches of freezing weather. There is, however, a solution to the issue: winter diesel, which was developed to ensure the fuel does not freeze when it's cold outside.

Winter diesel is able to resist gelling because it's formulated with additives that ensure wax crystals do not form in freezing temperatures. Though winter diesel is okay to use any time of year, you can't actually buy it year-round. Here's when you can expect to start seeing winter diesel at your local filling station.

