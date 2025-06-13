Are Short Trips Bad For Your Diesel Engine?

In order to meet modern emissions standards, all newer diesel vehicles are fitted with a diesel particulate filter, or DPF. The DPF's job is to capture the harmful soot emitted by the engine, then burn it off. To effectively burn it off, the filter needs to reach the correct operating temperature. If you only ever use a diesel car or truck for short journeys — less than five miles or so — the filter won't be able to reach the correct temperature, and will quickly get clogged. Usually, this will result in a warning light popping up on your dashboard.

In many cases, cleaning up a DPF can be as simple as taking the vehicle on a much longer journey than you usually would. That should let it reach the proper temperature so it can burn off the accumulated soot, after which the warning light should disappear. If you take the vehicle for a long drive, make sure you idle for a while and watch the engine revs before turning it off. If the engine is idling at a higher rpm than usual, it can mean that the DPF regeneration isn't complete yet. In that case, it might be a good idea to head back out onto the road for a few more miles until you see the engine's idle drop back to its regular level.