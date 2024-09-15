What It Means To Delete A Diesel Truck (And Why It's A Bad Idea)

Starting in 2008, new diesel trucks were required by the EPA to include an EGR (exhaust gas recirculation system), which routes exhaust back into the combustion chamber to reduce temperatures, a DPF (diesel particulate filter), which traps and burns soot and ash particles, and a diesel nitrogen oxide filter, that reduces harmful tailpipe fumes. These tightening emission standards sought to curb not only unhealthy smog, but also reduce incidents of cancer and other health concerns, which diesel engine emissions are known to cause.

The problem was that these mandated emission reduction systems weren't reliable, creating several new issues, including reduced fuel economy. Diesel engines are more efficient than gas, so getting fewer miles to the gallon was frustrating for drivers. So, diesel owners created workarounds by removing or disabling emission control parts, and it became known as "Deleting a Diesel." It wasn't just truck owners that circumnavigated new EPA regulations, but also automakers, with examples like Volkswagen's infamous dieslegate scandal. However, there are some very good reasons not to delete a diesel today if you were thinking about doing it.