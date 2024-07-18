The Most Reliable Duramax Diesel Engines (And Which To Avoid) According To Owners

General Motors' Duramax engine family is one of the three leading names in diesel engines, right up there with Ford's Power Stroke and Cummins' diesel engines — like the legendary Cummins 6BT — featured in Ram trucks. It's also the newest of the three, its 2001 debut making it a veritable child compared to the Power Stroke — which debuted in 1994 — and Cummins, whose engines first became popular in the 1930s.

Debuting in the form of a 6.6-liter V8, GM has expanded the family over the years to include smaller 2.8- and 3.0-liter inline-four and inline-six engines, all while constantly updating its flagship 6.6-liter V8 — with six revisions and counting, as of 2024. As you might imagine, not every engine in the range is a home run, with some being known as the most reliable diesel engines ever built, and others proving troublesome enough to be avoided.

Even the least reliable Duramax engines are still very usable if you perform routine maintenance and, in some cases, modify it. However, if you're interested in tilting the odds in your favor, let's run down the most reliable options, and the one's worth steering clear of. Remember: We're discussing engines here, not trucks, so we won't comment on fit and finish issues and other mechanical gremlins that Duramax truck owners may have faced. With that out of the way, let's get started.