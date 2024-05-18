Everything To Know About The GM 6.6 Liter LBZ V8 Duramax Turbo Diesel Engine

These days, the Duramax namesake is as linked with turbo diesel engines as peanut butter is to jelly. That wasn't always the case, though. In the late '80s and early '90s, GM's Detroit Diesel couldn't hold a candle to the rugged torque monsters in both the Cummins and PowerStroke turbo diesel lineups. It wasn't until 2001 that Dodge and Ford had a truly worthy opponent in the form of the GM LB7 Duramax.

Despite being the new kid on the block, GM came out swinging with the LB7. Despite its class-leading torque figures and impressive overall performance, the LB7 had its fair share of teething problems. With reliability being such a crucial aspect of turbo diesel work truck engines, injector problems and head gasket issues kept the Duramax in third place behind Cummins and PowerStroke offerings despite the Duramax's impressive performance. While the second LLY iteration of the Duramax was a step up, the third generation LBZ Duramax — released in 2006 — was the engine that put the Duramax ahead of the competition.

In many ways, the LBZ Duramax simply took GM's existing turbo diesel formula that they had been refining for five years and turned it up to 11. The LBZ was built on the foundation of the previous LLY generation Duramax but was improved to provide better reliability, more power, and improved efficiency. It remained a relatively simple engine, despite the changes, which made it a fan favorite amongst turbo diesel enthusiasts long after its production ended in 2007.