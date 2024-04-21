10 Old Trucks That Are Worth More Than You Probably Realize

Pickup trucks have a very simple concept: A more rugged vehicle with a long, open cargo area designed to haul various heavy loads, certainly heavier than most normal cars could manage. Classic pickup trucks didn't have much in the way of comfort features or refinement. Over time, however, automakers started exploring various ways to take them to the next level. Sometimes that meant tackling even rougher stuff, outfitting them with a smattering of luxury features, or making them fast enough to outrun some of the best performance cars.

Today, new pickup trucks have all sorts of must-have features. They've gotten so advanced and so capable, they can easily be the only car on your driveway. They're truly do-it-all machines. But while the advancements in modern pickup trucks are very impressive, sometimes simpler is better. Older pickup trucks are becoming more popular among enthusiasts and collectors, as they represent a time when pickup trucks were merely tools, thus increasing their perceived cool factor.

As Classic.com shows, some older pickup trucks that no one really batted an eye at before are now worth a lot more money than expected.