3 Of The Most Common Problems Drivers Report With The 3.0 Duramax Diesel Engine

General Motors' Duramax diesel engine lineup has been powering GM trucks and SUVs and enthralling gearheads since its original release in 2001. While the most famous member of the Duramax roster is the 6.6-liter V8 found in GM's heavy-duty pickup and SUV lines, it's not the only motor to get the Duramax badge. Smaller Duramax engines — including two 2.8-liter engines and one 2.5-liter engine — were released in 2011, 2012, and 2014. However, the real game-changer came in 2019, when General Motors released its much-anticipated 3.0-liter, inline-six Duramax diesel engine.

The modern motor produces exceptional fuel economy and around 300 horsepower. In fact, 3.0-liter Duramax-powered pickups are some of the most fuel-efficient diesel trucks on the market today. You can find this engine in vehicles like the Silverado 1500, Sierra 1500, Tahoe, Suburban, and even the Cadillac Escalade, making the 3.0L Duramax the only diesel option currently available in mainstream half-ton pickups.

But for everything that makes the 3.0L Duramax diesel engine great, it also has its flaws. Several issues, in particular, are known to plague the engine and have caused many drivers to think twice before dropping big bucks on vehicles equipped with the 3.0L Duramax. From getting the motor to start to catastrophic oil leaks, here are three of the most common problems drivers report with the 3.0L Duramax diesel engine.