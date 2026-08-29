How The Ford 6.0 PowerStroke Engine Earned Its Notorious 'Six Point Blow' Nickname

The Ford 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine was born from the need to meet more stringent emission control regulations beginning in 2003. Ford used this engine in the F-250 up through the F-750, some Ford Excursions, and its E-Series vans, from 2003 through 2007. The 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel was also the answer to Ford's need for a competitive diesel engine in terms of power output, when the GM Duramax LB7 and the Cummins 6BT in the Ram were both producing more than 300 horsepower. The Ford 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel produced as much as 325 horsepower, which kept it in the horsepower race among heavy-duty pickups. Unfortunately, the 6.0 Power Stroke became known as the worst Ford diesel engine, also identified as the "Six Point Blow."

Some of the 6.0-liter Power Stroke's problems were unrelated to the way it came from the factory — but were instead the result of owners attempting to hot-rod it. The "Six Point Blow" nickname came about because these owners upped the engine's normal power output using aftermarket tuning practices or equipment upgrades that produced more boost than the standard engine.

This would overstress the engine and cause the head gaskets to blow, hence the name. Failure of the head gasket is one of the most common problems with Ford's 6.0l Power Stroke diesel engine. The solution for the blown head gaskets, which use four torque-to-yield bolts to keep the head clamped on tight but can stretch and fail, is to use upgraded aftermarket studs made by a company like ARP.