What Is A 'Bulletproofed' Ford 6.0 Engine? (And How To Tell If Your Truck Has One)
The term "Bulletproof" has become quite popular in the diesel community, especially among Ford's 6.0 Power Stroke engine owners. Introduced in 2003, this V8 powertrain was used in vehicles like the F-250, F-750, E-Series vans, and Ford Excursions through 2007. While it had a reputation for its performance – delivering 325 horsepower, 570 lb-ft of twist, and a 12,500-pound towing capacity in the F-250 –the 6.0 engine had frequent reliability issues, some of which persisted in its 2007 6.4L successor. As a solution, owners began upgrading the engine's most failure-prone components, which gave rise to the concept of making the engine bulletproof.
As someone who has spent years working on diesel engines and has assisted truck owners with diagnosing and upgrading the infamous 6.0 Power Stroke, I've seen how engine upgrades transform the troubled V8s into reliable and long-lasting powertrains. However, achieving a bulletproofed Ford 6.0 engine goes beyond swapping out parts. You have to understand the engine's flaws, choose the right upgrades, and make sure the parts work together seamlessly. It will have upgraded versions of the critical failure-prone components, such as the cooler and EGR cooler, along with maintenance, making it more reliable.
What does it mean to bulletproof a Ford 6.0 engine?
To bulletproof, a Ford 6.0 Power Stroke engine means to address the engine's five main weaknesses with high-quality aftermarket upgrades. While the engine had its strengths, its key components had design flaws that led to various issues, such as blown head gaskets, coolant leaks, and injector failures. Owners who didn't address problems quickly at the time faced hefty repair costs. The main five problem areas are the head studs, EGR cooler, water pump, oil cooler, and fuel injection control module (FICM).
The engine's factory head studs aren't designed to handle high cylinder pressures, which leads to a blown-out head gasket. Moreover, the location of the oil cooler — at the front of the lifter valley in the engine – meant that passageways could be easily contaminated with casting sand, leading to high oil temperatures. Due to a coolant flow restriction, the OEM EGR cooler often fails, resulting in an unwanted mix between the coolant and the exhaust gases, a prevalent issue with this engine. Also, the water pump has a plastic impeller that's very prone to cracking. This reduces coolant flow, one of the main causes of engine overheating.
Also, the factory oil cooler has smaller passages that can easily clog, reducing the oil flow and causing the engine to overheat. The engine voltage in the engine's fuel injection control module can unexpectedly drop below the required 48V, leading to injector failures and the code P0611, which indicates a performance issue with the FICM.
Key upgrades for a Bulletproofed 6.0 engine
The Ford 6.0 engine is considered bulletproof when at least four problem areas have been upgraded with upgraded components. One major upgrade involves replacing the factory OEM oil cooler with an aftermarket option that improves coolant flow and lengthens the lifespan of the EGR coolers. There are several oil coolers from Bullet Proof Diesel to choose from, depending on the year and packages. While you're at it, change the oil filters too.
Since the OEM EGR cooler easily cracks and spills coolant, upgrading to a durable cooler with reinforced internals should fix the problem. The new system will eliminate coolant leaks and prevent overheating. Consider replacing the stock FICM with a high-performance version, such as the Complete BulletProof FICM, which has military-grade circuitry, a stronger circuit board, and an optional 53v or 58v output. Sometimes, you may come across a failure of the fuel system. To diagnose the degrading of the fuel system, check for metal debris in the high-pressure regulator from the high-pressure pump. More often than not, there will be a metal debris build-up, requiring a replacement of the entire high-pressure fuel system.
Under high cylinder pressures, the factory head bolts often stretch, leading to a damaged head gasket. To address this problem, you should replace the head bolts with high-strength head studs, and add replace the head gasket. Automotive Racing Products (ARP), a brand that manufactures fasteners for racing, offers good head studs that support higher boost pressures and increase clamping force. To fix the cooling efficiency issue, replace the OEM water pump with a billet or high-performance water pump, such as the Bullet Proof Diesel Cooling System Upgrade Kit.
How to tell if your engine is bulletproofed
Not all modified Ford 6.0 engines are bulletproofed. The term is often misused. However, there are several ways to identify a bulletproofed engine. To make sure you're getting a reliable engine, you have to know what to look for. Check for an external oil cooler, which replaces the factory unit. It will be mounted externally and connected via high-quality hoses. Also, check if the EGR unit has been replaced with an upgraded cooler. The new unit will have notable differences from the old unit, like improved internals or a modern design. On the same subject, simply deleting the EGR cooler is not bulletproofing. Removing emission components like the EGR is illegal under federal law.
Fixing the head gasket failure issue involves adding new ARP head bolts or similar aftermarket head studs. Check near the cylinder head for visible nuts with exposed threading. To find out if your 6.0 engine has a new FICM, check the supporting brackets above the valve cover for labels. Most brands will have labels on the aftermarket FICM components, such as Bullet Proof Diesel. Finally, confirm the presence of an upgraded water pump, often identified by a billet aluminum housing as opposed to the OEM plastic impeller.