The Most Common Problems With Ford's 6.4L Power Stroke Diesel Engine

When Ford launched the 6.4L Power Stroke V-8 diesel engine in 2007 as part of its F-Series trucks, Ford enthusiasts expected it to be unlike its predecessor, the 6.0L Power Stroke. Although Ford produced several reliable engines over the years, the 6.0L Power Stroke was, unfortunately, a disappointment. The all-new 6.4L engine, which was created by International, was, thus, expected to redeem the company's reputation in the diesel truck market.

The 6.4L engine initially met these expectations, thanks to its common rail design, as opposed to its predecessor's HEUI design. The common rail design meant reduced operation noise as well as more torque and horsepower for the engine. Additionally, simple modifications allowed Ford owners to unlock even better performance from the 6.4L Power Stroke, further driving up demand and interest in vehicles with this engine. However, over time, the 6.4L Power Stroke's poor design and the failure of its emissions-control devices began to cause issues that Ford owners would find were pretty expensive to fix.

The engine soon gained a reputation for being unreliable, and it was replaced in just a few short years by the more efficient 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engine that Ford built in-house. That said, although the 6.4L Power Stroke V-8 had a brief run, its power specs were nothing short of impressive. If you're considering buying a used Ford equipped with this engine or already own one, here are the common issues you'll want to watch out for.