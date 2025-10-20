What's The Worst Ford Diesel Engine, According To Drivers?

Typically, most people associate the common Ford Super Duty with the classic image of a perennial work truck — something designed to run for hundreds of thousands of miles to generate revenue for its owner. But every car, no matter how seemingly durable, has the potential to hide a true lemon under the hood, and even the venerable Super Duty is no exception. The Power Stroke's fundamental design dates to the 1980s, and not much has changed since then; from the first 7.3L Power Stroke that debuted in 1994 to the modern examples three decades later, hardly anyone associates these engines with poor reliability, save for one specific problem child: the infamous 6.0.

The 6.0L Power Stroke represents the engine's second iteration, lasting from 2003 to 2007. It features a number of features that were innovative for the time, with the crown jewel being its variable geometry turbocharger. A variable geometry turbo, put simply, is a type of turbocharger with mechanical vanes that open and close to redirect airflow inside, like a tiny wind tunnel. This either speeds up or slows down the airflow, resulting in optimal boost levels depending on factors like throttle position, engine RPM, and so on. It was also one of the principal problems behind the 6.0's reputation for unreliability, among several other factors, the worst of them being blown head gaskets.

The 6.0 was a creature of extremes for Power Stroke fans; you either loved it or hated it, with little in between. Often, this relied upon specific upgrades, such as a new turbo and better head bolts to fix the aforementioned issues, but opinions nevertheless remain divisive. Let's dive in and sample what owners and experts have to say about this power plant.