Why Did Ford Discontinue The 7.3 Power Stroke?

Ford's first-ever turbo diesel mill debuted in 1994 for the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks. Popularly known as the 7.3 Power Stroke, it remained in production until 2003. The Ford 7.3 Power Stroke diesel wasn't only immensely torquey and powerful, but it gained a reputation for being the most robust and durable in the business. Many regard the 7.3 Power Stroke as one of the best engines ever put in a Ford truck, and industry experts crowned it as one of the best engines ever produced. It cemented the Power Stroke's reputation for being a reliable workhorse.

Depending on the configuration, Ford trucks with the 7.3 Power Stroke diesel could tow 8,000 to 13,900 pounds. From 1994 to 1995, early iterations were pumping out 215 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. By 1996, the diesel horsepower wars were in full swing, and Ford responded by hiking the 7.3 Power Stroke's output to 225 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Near the end of its reign, it produced up to 275 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque.