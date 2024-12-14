Why Did Ford Discontinue The 7.3 Power Stroke?
Ford's first-ever turbo diesel mill debuted in 1994 for the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks. Popularly known as the 7.3 Power Stroke, it remained in production until 2003. The Ford 7.3 Power Stroke diesel wasn't only immensely torquey and powerful, but it gained a reputation for being the most robust and durable in the business. Many regard the 7.3 Power Stroke as one of the best engines ever put in a Ford truck, and industry experts crowned it as one of the best engines ever produced. It cemented the Power Stroke's reputation for being a reliable workhorse.
Depending on the configuration, Ford trucks with the 7.3 Power Stroke diesel could tow 8,000 to 13,900 pounds. From 1994 to 1995, early iterations were pumping out 215 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. By 1996, the diesel horsepower wars were in full swing, and Ford responded by hiking the 7.3 Power Stroke's output to 225 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Near the end of its reign, it produced up to 275 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque.
Looming emissions guidelines led Ford to retire the 7.3 Power Stroke
Ford and Navistar's 7.3 Power Stroke was a technological powerhouse. It had Hydraulically Activated, Electronic Unit Injectors (HEUI) for direct fuel injection; a Garrett turbocharger; and a fluid-to-fluid oil cooler. Later versions received an air-to-air intercooler and a wastegate on the turbocharger.
More importantly, the 7.3 Power Stroke was a paragon of high-quality construction. It had forged connecting rods, cast iron cylinder heads, a steel crankshaft, and cast aluminum pistons. Meanwhile, the overhead valve design with two valves per cylinder contributed to the simplicity of the construction — traits that enabled it to run problem-free with minimal issues given timely maintenance.
However, the diesel landscape was turning a new leaf by 2000. Competitors like the Cummins 5.9 and General Motors Duramax LB7 were pumping out upward of 300 horsepower, and stricter emissions regulations cast a dark cloud over the 7.3 Power Stroke's legendary performance. Ford retired the 7.3 and debuted the 6.0 Power Stroke in 2003. The new engine featured exhaust gas recirculation, variable geometry turbocharging, and a next-gen fuel injection system to produce more power and torque while adhering to emissions standards.