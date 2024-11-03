How To Tell If A Duramax Engine Is An LB7 Or LLY

In the diesel engine arena, there are, arguably, few powerplants held in quite as high a regard as the vaunted 6.6L Duramax. The turbocharged beast is the brainchild of General Motors who, in 1998, teamed with Japanese automaker Isuzu to make the U.S. market's first high-pressure common-rail, direct-injection engine. The collaboration indeed birthed the Duramax, which arrived in the early 2000s. With its release, GM altered the course of diesel power for many years thereafter, leading even competitors like Ford and Cummins to eventually follow suit.

These days, Duramax engines are still powering many of the trucks and SUVs manufactured by Chevrolet and GMC. As for those first Duramax Turbo-Diesel builds, the 300 horsepower engines made their official lineup debut under the hoods of Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras in 2001. The powerful V8 engines did so bearing the name LB7, and yes, they were eventually replaced by Duramax builds branded LLY.

That changeover occurred just a few years after GM began producing Duramax engines, with the LLY arriving in mid-2004. If you want to figure out which of these Duramax variants is under the hood of your early-2000s GM truck, the easiest way to do so is by verifying the vehicle's model year, with the LB7 utilized between 2001 and 2004, and LLYs being used between 2004 and 2006. You can also verify the build by inspecting the engine's VIN number, with the eighth number in the LB7 sequence being a 1 and LLYs featuring a 2 in that spot.

