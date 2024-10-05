Which Cars Have GM's Duramax Turbo-Diesel Engines Under The Hood?

General Motors has long been a name associated with producing powerful cars, trucks, and SUVs. But since 2000, GM's diesel power has pretty much been personified in the turbo-charged Duramax diesel engine. The automaker's design team began developing the engine in 1998 with the help of engineers from Japanese manufacturer Isuzu, with their combined talents producing the powerful 6.6 liter V8 LB7.

Those first Duramax engines would change the game in terms of mass-produced production diesel engines for the pickup truck and SUV arena, becoming the first to utilize aluminum cylinder heads and high-pressure common rail injection. In turn, the LB7 would become the first diesel engine made for a pickup truck to top the 300 hp mark. It also inspired its share of copy-cats, with the likes of Ford and Cummins following GM into the high-pressure common rail injection arena in the years thereafter.

Since its 2000 debut, various builds of the Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine have powered some of the most powerful and efficient diesel vehicles to reside under the General Motors shingle. That list obviously includes several trucks bearing the GMC badge, as that is indeed GM's Truck and SUV wing. These days there are several trucks and SUVs from both GMC and Chevrolet that boast Duramax power under the hood, and each of those vehicles indeed make different use of the engine's power output. Here's a look at a few GM vehicles that are powered by a Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.

