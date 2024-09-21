What Does AT4 Mean On GMC Trucks? Here's What The Package Includes
When you want to go off-road, uptown-style, GMC supports that vision with a rugged line of trucks and SUVs packaged under the AT4 label, or All-Terrain 4WD. These mighty vehicles are off-road capable, yet their premium price tag gives you a classier ride than many other off-road vehicles do. As GMC fans see it – who wouldn't want leather seats and a premium sound system to drive through a rocky creek bed?
The AT4s are at the upper end of GMC's trim offerings — just below the Denali and extreme off-road AT4X trims. These days, GMC offers six vehicles with the AT4 package: three SUVs and three pickups, including the Canyon, Sierra 1500, and Sierra HD (Heavy Duty).
While each truck has its own flavor of AT4 styling, they have much in common, including all-wheel or 4-wheel drive, rugged exterior accents, snazzy red vertical recovery hooks (as opposed to hooks for towing), and upgraded seating. The suspension, differential, and tires are built to handle rocks, gravel, mud, and snow.
If that weren't enough, the AT4 trims are available with more rarified packages, like a cherry on top. With the Sierra 1500 truck, for example, you can add on the AT4 Preferred Package (with rear sliding power window for the cab and adaptive cruise control) or the AT4 Premium Package (which includes the Sierra Safety Plus Package and off-road high-clearance steps). But back to basics: here's what AT4 means on each of the GMC trucks.
2024 Sierra 1500 AT4
On the inside, the Sierra AT4 stands apart with its special Jet Black interior with Kalahari accents. The standard front bucket seats of this edition have heated and ventilated perforated leather surfaces. They are 10-way power adjustable, with power lumbar and a sporty AT4 logo embroidered into the headrests. The rear seats and steering wheel are heated, too. Drivers will love the AT4's HD Surround Vision on its 13.4-inch diagonal screen to see exterior camera views of nearby pedestrians, cars, and cliffs.
For flair, the Sierra AT4 has 18-inch machined aluminum wheels with dark accents, body-color door handles, and black caps on the side mirrors. What makes it off-road tough, however, are the standard skid plates, 18-inch LT275/65R18C MT Goodyear Wrangler Territory blackwall tires, 2-inch factory lift with off-road suspension, Rancho Monotube shocks, an automatic locking rear differential, and Hill Descent Control.
Selectable traction modes will configure powertrain, traction control, and stability control to handle the current driving conditions and terrain, at the touch of a button. Available modes include Tour, Terrain, and Off-Road, with the various modes optimized for better fuel economy, hill climbs and descents, driving in deep sand or snow, and more.
The Sierra AT4 has a standard 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine with Active Thermal Management for a range of environmental conditions, to push out 305 horsepower with 495 lb-ft of torque. The MSRP for this trim starts at $68,395.
2024 Sierra HD AT4
The Sierra Heavy Duty take on off-roading — the HD AT4 — has an MSRP that starts at $70,100. Both the 2500 and 3500 Sierra Heavy Duty trucks have an AT4 trim. The HDs share many interior features with the Sierra AT4, like a 10-way power front seats with power lumbar, driver memory, heated steering wheel, and heated front and rear seats, to name a few.
Outside, the HD AT4 has its own look, rolling on 20-inch high-gloss black aluminum wheels and all-terrain, blackwall tires. It's set apart from the crowd by its LED head, fog, and tail lamps, black chrome, and high-gloss black mesh grille inserts. Big trucks need big mirrors, and this one has power folding and extending vertical trailering mirrors, with auto-dimming driver and passenger upper glass. It also has a bed view camera so you can keep an eye on your cargo.
In between the skid plates and the hood sits a 6.6L V8 gas engine, giving the AT4 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. The ICE engine is paired with an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. However, drivers who prefer diesel can get the 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 engine. With the right options, this tough truck can tow up to 21,130 pounds, in case you need to take your RV ... off-roading?
2024 Canyon AT4
GMC's midsize truck has several trims to choose from, from the simplest Elevation to the luxe Denali and — for 2024 — the Canyon AT4X AEV Edition. This last trim with the AEV package is tricked out with adventure travel experts American Expedition Vehicles equipment. In the middle of the mix lies the Canyon AT4 and at the top you'll find the even tougher Canyon AT4X.
The AT4 starts at $43,300, with standard automatic locking rear differential, red horizontal recovery hooks, a 120-volt box-mounted power outlet, and the EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate that locks and unlocks with the ignition and door key. It even offers in-tailgate storage. This truck boasts off-road suspension, a 2-inch factory lift, and a wide stance for better clearance and off-road capabilities. Hill Descent Control keeps passengers safe on steep or uneven mountain grades, and a transfer case shield helps keep rocks and other objects out of the truck's underside, to protect the two-speed Autotrac that controls four-wheel drive.
The standard engine is a TurboMax with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Additional features available as options are designed to enhance drivers' pavement-free experiences, such as underbody cameras and a winch by ComeUp that can help tackle even the toughest terrain and rescue lesser vehicles. Buyers can add a bumper lights wiring harness and pod lights for low-visibility driving and complete the look with an Off-Road Front Bumper with Safari Bar.