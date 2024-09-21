What Does AT4 Mean On GMC Trucks? Here's What The Package Includes

When you want to go off-road, uptown-style, GMC supports that vision with a rugged line of trucks and SUVs packaged under the AT4 label, or All-Terrain 4WD. These mighty vehicles are off-road capable, yet their premium price tag gives you a classier ride than many other off-road vehicles do. As GMC fans see it – who wouldn't want leather seats and a premium sound system to drive through a rocky creek bed?

The AT4s are at the upper end of GMC's trim offerings — just below the Denali and extreme off-road AT4X trims. These days, GMC offers six vehicles with the AT4 package: three SUVs and three pickups, including the Canyon, Sierra 1500, and Sierra HD (Heavy Duty).

While each truck has its own flavor of AT4 styling, they have much in common, including all-wheel or 4-wheel drive, rugged exterior accents, snazzy red vertical recovery hooks (as opposed to hooks for towing), and upgraded seating. The suspension, differential, and tires are built to handle rocks, gravel, mud, and snow.

If that weren't enough, the AT4 trims are available with more rarified packages, like a cherry on top. With the Sierra 1500 truck, for example, you can add on the AT4 Preferred Package (with rear sliding power window for the cab and adaptive cruise control) or the AT4 Premium Package (which includes the Sierra Safety Plus Package and off-road high-clearance steps). But back to basics: here's what AT4 means on each of the GMC trucks.

