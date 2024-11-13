Common Problems With The Ford F-250 (According To Owners)
The Ford F-250 is part of the popular F-series lineup of pickup trucks spanning fourteen generations from 1948 to the newest 2025 models. While F-series Ford trucks have featured a range of payload capacities from the beginning, Ford differentiated F-150 pickups from the F-250 further with the introduction of the Super Duty, which included F-250, F-350, and F-450 models, during the F-series' tenth generation in the late 1990s.
With the F-250 Super Duty's decades of production, it's no surprise that there are some good years and some that are best avoided. Fourth generation Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks from the 2020 model year and newer receive fewer owner complaints at CarComplaints.com than older models, especially those from 2011 (third-gen) and 2017 (first fourth-gen Super Duty model year).
Historically, the most common owner reported issues for the Ford F-250 Super Duty center around the truck's suspension and steering. However, other common Ford F-250 Super Duty owner-reported problems include fuel pump failure, transmission shifting, exhaust system leaks, and issues with electrical systems including the infotainment screen and backup cameras.
Owner reported third- and fourth-gen Super Duty Ford F-250 steering and suspension problems
Ford kicked off the third-gen Super Duty trucks in 2011 and followed with the fourth-gen in 2017. Oddly enough, those two model years received the most owner-reported complaints since the first-gen 2006 model year, which CarComplaints lists as the worst model year for the F-250. In fact, those three model years alone racked up 1,328 NHTSA complaints for suspension and steering problems. The 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty alone accounted for 645 complaints associated with its steering and 542 complaints for suspension issues.
A common owner-reported issue with Ford F-250 Super Duty steering and suspension, and the subject of a class action lawsuit, is referred to as "Death Wobble," a term often associated with Jeeps. Death Wobble is a violent shaking of the steering components transferred to the steering wheel that can lead to a loss of vehicle control. While it often stems from worn or misaligned suspension or steering components, it's known to present on F-250 Super Duty trucks with as few as 26,000 miles on the odometer.
Diesel-powered Ford F-250 owners report problems with fuel pumps
The high pressure fuel pump associated with the 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engines in some Ford F-250 Super Dutys is another source of owner frustration. One owner reported via Reddit that it took over 40 days to repair a failed fuel pump under warranty at a Ford dealership. That owner was thankful for the warranty, however, as the projected repair cost was around $15,000.
Other Redditors responded that the most common cause of 6.7L Power Stroke high pressure fuel pump failure is poor quality diesel fuel and contamination. One of the bad habits that could ruin your F-250's diesel engine is failing to drain the water separator. Water separators play an important role in diesel engine fuel systems by doing exactly what the name implies, separating water from diesel fuel. Using fuel additives, such as Motorcraft Fuel Lubricity Additive ($17.49 on Amazon) is another important step to prolong the life of the diesel fuel pump. One 12-ounce bottle of the Motorcraft Fuel Additive can treat up to 75 gallons of diesel fuel.
Some Ford F-250 Super Dutys have transmission issues
Transmission issues are another commonly reported problem from Ford F-250 owners. While Ford upgraded the F-series Super Duty drivetrain for 2020 with an available 7.3L gas V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission, older F-250 Super Duty trucks had a six-speed automatic. Haynes, famous for its line of automotive repair manuals, includes transmission issues, such as rough shifting, slipping gears, and complete failure among its list of owner-reported problems for the 2018 Ford F-250.
CarComplaints lists NHTSA-received owner-reported issues for the 2011 F-250 included transmissions that randomly slip into neutral and others that shift from sixth to first gear while driving. While performing routine automatic transmission maintenance could help avoid problems and prolong the life of your Super Duty transmission, some of the reported issues occurred before transmission service would normally be indicated. Other owner-reported complaints range from inconveniences such as faulty parking gear indicators not allowing the truck to start, to potentially life-threatening problems like extreme downshifts and failing to shift from reverse to drive while indicating the shift was complete.
The Ford F-250 has issues with the exhaust system
Exhaust system leaks are the first issue listed by Consumer Reports for the 2019 Ford F-250. This is an ongoing issue which included, at the very least, 2016 and 2017 Ford Explorers, which were the subject of yet another class action lawsuit against Ford.
Ford F-250 owner complaints regarding the exhaust system filed with Consumer Reports include issues with mufflers, pipes, catalytic converters, exhaust manifolds, heat shields, and exhaust leaks. At least one owner reported their F-250 exhaust system was very loud and emitted a strong diesel fuel smell, which the dealership claimed was normal. However, the Explorer class action lawsuit settlement resulted in covered repairs to eliminate the cause of exhaust fumes entering the passenger compartment of affected vehicles.
While exhaust leaks are often more annoying than damaging to the engine, exhaust fumes that get into the cab of the truck can be life-threatening. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless gas emitted as a byproduct by internal combustion engines. Symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion, none of which are advantageous when driving, and in extreme cases can lead to loss of consciousness and death.
The Ford F-250's electrical system issues
Haynes reports the Ford F-250 electrical system is another area plaguing owners with problems. A wide variety of electrical issues stem from faulty wiring, failed electrical components, and weak batteries installed at the factory. Electrical issue warning signs include flickering dashboard and interior lights, malfunctioning vehicle sensors, and other failed electrical components, including safety features such as backup cameras.
Consumer Reports adds that owners reported electrical issues with the infotainment system and head-up displays. One owner relayed they waited over 10 weeks for a replacement infotainment screen in their 2019 F-250, and another said their "electronic compass always pointed North." The repair required replacing the computer, which cost about $1,000. Other F-250 owners report problems with the factory-installed 12-volt battery, claiming that even a dealer-installed replacement battery failed to provide sufficient power. The owner of that 2019 Ford F-250 with the Lariat trim reported that purchasing an aftermarket Duracell battery solved the problem.