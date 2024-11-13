Common Problems With The Ford F-250 (According To Owners)

The Ford F-250 is part of the popular F-series lineup of pickup trucks spanning fourteen generations from 1948 to the newest 2025 models. While F-series Ford trucks have featured a range of payload capacities from the beginning, Ford differentiated F-150 pickups from the F-250 further with the introduction of the Super Duty, which included F-250, F-350, and F-450 models, during the F-series' tenth generation in the late 1990s.

Advertisement

With the F-250 Super Duty's decades of production, it's no surprise that there are some good years and some that are best avoided. Fourth generation Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks from the 2020 model year and newer receive fewer owner complaints at CarComplaints.com than older models, especially those from 2011 (third-gen) and 2017 (first fourth-gen Super Duty model year).

Historically, the most common owner reported issues for the Ford F-250 Super Duty center around the truck's suspension and steering. However, other common Ford F-250 Super Duty owner-reported problems include fuel pump failure, transmission shifting, exhaust system leaks, and issues with electrical systems including the infotainment screen and backup cameras.

Advertisement