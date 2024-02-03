What Causes 'Death Wobble' In Jeeps, And How Do You Fix It?

Over the years, Jeep has become a household name for offering some of the best vehicles for adventure seekers. In our test drive, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler proved worthy of all the praise that it gets from off-road enthusiasts.

While impressively capable and rigid, Jeeps have had their fair share of problems throughout the years. One of the most common issues Jeep drivers face is what people call "Death Wobble." The term refers to a sudden and erratic shaking of the entire chassis, especially at higher speeds. The vibrations can be severe enough to rip the steering wheel from your hand, inducing a lot of fear and leading to hazardous situations on the road.

Although Death Wobble is predominantly associated with Jeeps, it doesn't exclusively occur in these vehicles. Technically, any lifted truck with solid front axles and coil springs can experience such problems.

Death Wobbles can be quite scary, especially since they seem to happen without any noticeable prior issue. However, if you know what causes it and how to handle it, you can control the situation when the steering starts to violently shake, seemingly out of the blue. What's more, you can even prevent it from happening if you take the correct measures.