5 Tips To Help Maintain An Automatic Transmission

Just as your engine relies on proper lubrication to run properly and last a long time, your transmission needs to have the right amount of clean fluid to perform at its best. Most vehicles have a transmission fluid dipstick near the rear of the engine, and it's best to check the fluid level when the car is on a level surface, and the engine is running with the transmission in park. Take out the dipstick, wipe it clean, put it back in all the way, take it back out again, and check the fluid level against the markings at the lower end. If it is near the "fill" line, consult your owner's manual or call the dealership's service department to identify the correct transmission fluid for your car or truck.

Some modern transmissions are advertised as "filled for life," but that doesn't mean you can ignore the fluid level or never concern yourself about changing the fluid, especially if you use your vehicle to tow a trailer. For example, the owner's manual for the 2016 Ford Super Duty 250 recommends changing the fluid if the transmission is submerged in water, and the 2017 Toyota Tundra suggests changing the fluid every 15,000 miles if the truck is used for towing.

"Filled for life," transmissions may be harder to drain and fill than ordinary transmissions. Still, if you plan on keeping your vehicle past the expiration of its warranty, you might want to have that seemingly unnecessary bit of service done anyway.