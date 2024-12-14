The Most Common Problems With Ford's 6.0L Power Stroke Diesel Engine

Diesel engines, for all their rugged usefulness, can be tremendously polluting. They produce more NOx — nitrogen oxides-based emissions – than gasoline-fed cars, as well as more particulates, aka soot. Both of these are bad for lungs. That's why stricter emissions standards get passed, and when they do, diesel manufacturers replace older models with new, cleaner designs.

Ford's 6.0L Power Stroke diesel engine was built to meet standards that its predecessor, the 7.3L, didn't. The 7.3 had some good years and some bad years, but it was also losing ground to the competition in horsepower. So, in 2003, Ford unveiled its second Power Stroke engine. The 6.0 had features like a variable geometry turbo for a wide power band and exhaust gas recirculation to clean up emissions. It cranked out 325 horsepower at 3,300 rpm and handily delivered 570 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm.

The new Power Stroke went into Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups (F-250 to F-750) from 2003 to 2007. Some Ford Excursion SUVs and E-Series vans also used the 6.0. Over the years, those owners who followed the maintenance schedules and left the 6.0 engine unmodified generally got reliable service from it.

However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) site reveals consumer complaints and manufacturer communications relating to the 6.0 not starting easily, or at all, or running rough when cold. Let's look at some common problems of the Power Stroke 6.0 leading to these complaints.

