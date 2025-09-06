Who Makes John Deere Engines?

In 1837, an enterprising blacksmith from Illinois laid the foundation for a company that still exists 188 years later. Today, John Deere, named after its founder, has expanded from its agricultural machinery origins to include construction, forestry, and commercial sectors.

Well regarded for its products' durability, power, and reliability, the company is also known for continuously developing its equipment line. Manufacturing a wide range of machinery, the company builds its own engines, but in some of its products, John Deere uses other companies' engines.

John Deere has several engine manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its French plant in Orleans-Saran, which produces its Powertech diesel engines. The Tiajin, China plant, which builds different tractor models and engines, and its Rosario, Argentina, facility, which also makes tractors and engines.

It also operates a plant in India, where the Pune facility builds 5000 series tractors and engines. In the United States, its main facility is the Waterloo, Iowa, factory, which has produced engines since 1918. The company also operates in Torreon, Mexico, a plant with an IT engineering hub, which also builds different capacity engines.

John Deere has partnered with other manufacturers for engine requirements. Yanmar, a Japanese company, supplies engines for four different tractor series. Kohler has long been building engines for John Deere, including its K-series engines.

Kawasaki has also partnered with John Deere, using its engines for the Z-series mowers, and Briggs and Stratton also supplies its engine in John Deere mowers. For its bigger machinery, John Deere collaborates with German-Swiss company Liebherr for its harvester lineup. Lastly, John Deere also uses Honda engines for some of its generators.