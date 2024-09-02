Who Makes FPT Engines & How Did The Company Get Started?
With the tagline, "Our Efficiency. Your Edge," FPT (Fiat Powertrain Technologies) engines provide the brawn under the hood of many industrial vehicles. The company's presence in the U.S. is centered on off-road (farming, construction, plug-and-play units) and marine powerplants (commercial and recreational). Internationally, "FPT Industrial is the No. 1 internal combustion engine manufacturer in the Bus segment for Europe and Turkey [and] is the market leader in the intercity segment."
Fiat Powertrain Technologies officially launched in 2005, however its roots run much deeper, stretching back to the 19th century. While FPT has been around for almost two decades, it combines major players in the industry like CASE IH(started in 1842), New Holland (launched in 1903), and IVECO (debuted in 1975). By bringing together these veteran manufacturers of heavy-duty axles, transmissions, and robust engines, FPT immediately gained the experience and infrastructure to become a powerful market leader. For example, FPT provides a wide range of products such as its selection of engines starting at 42 horsepower and going up to 1,000. John Deere's 5G Specialty Series Tractors all feature a tier 4, FPT high-strength 3.4L 4-cylinder engine ideal for vineyard and orchard applications. The company's philosophy is centered around being as efficient as possible to help facilitate the best customer experience, and it's accomplished with an international footprint and a cutting-edge service application.
A global presence with innovative service solutions
With facilities across the world, FPT has a widespread international presence providing advantages such as a more efficient supply chain, experience with different regional markets, and the ability to navigate a variety of regulations. You can see this practice in effect elsewhere as just a few companies own all the top car brands in the world.
FPT has research and development centers located in the U.S., Italy, Switzerland, U.K., Brazil, and Shanghai. According to Harvard Business Review, diversifying R&D is valuable because, "as more and more sources of potentially relevant knowledge emerge across the globe, companies must establish a presence at an increasing number of locations to access [it], [and] the world must move new products from development to market at an ever more rapid pace." Just look at how innovative machinery like farming robots that are using lasers as weed killers are changing the agriculture landscape.
FPT has also taken a high-tech approach to customer service with the myFPT application. To help avoid any significant delays or downtime, the myFPT app includes not only real-time monitoring for your engine, but also a quick connection to parts and service providers. While this technology can be used on a large scale, it can also be useful for a lone farmer who wants to keep a close eye on his tractor's engine. For those interested in monitoring their consumer grade car or truck, there are several automotive diagnostic apps for android available.