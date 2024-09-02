Who Makes FPT Engines & How Did The Company Get Started?

With facilities across the world, FPT has a widespread international presence providing advantages such as a more efficient supply chain, experience with different regional markets, and the ability to navigate a variety of regulations. You can see this practice in effect elsewhere as just a few companies own all the top car brands in the world.

FPT has research and development centers located in the U.S., Italy, Switzerland, U.K., Brazil, and Shanghai. According to Harvard Business Review, diversifying R&D is valuable because, "as more and more sources of potentially relevant knowledge emerge across the globe, companies must establish a presence at an increasing number of locations to access [it], [and] the world must move new products from development to market at an ever more rapid pace." Just look at how innovative machinery like farming robots that are using lasers as weed killers are changing the agriculture landscape.

FPT has also taken a high-tech approach to customer service with the myFPT application. To help avoid any significant delays or downtime, the myFPT app includes not only real-time monitoring for your engine, but also a quick connection to parts and service providers. While this technology can be used on a large scale, it can also be useful for a lone farmer who wants to keep a close eye on his tractor's engine. For those interested in monitoring their consumer grade car or truck, there are several automotive diagnostic apps for android available.

