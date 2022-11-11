How This Farming Robot Uses Lasers As Weed Killer

Carbon Robotics is yet to disclose the purchase price of the Autonomous LaserWeeder, even though it has sold out all of the available units. But according to Paul Mikesell, the CEO of Carbon Robotics, the purchase price of the Autonomous LaserWeeder is similar to a mid-size tractor (via Modern Farmer). This means that it could have a price tag of between $25,000 to $50,000. With an average diesel consumption of 1.1 gallons per hour, it's also fuel efficient.

Even better, Autonomous LaserWeeder could be an asset for farmers who are affected by the labor shortage. Even if you hire people, it would take at least a day for 30 workers to remove weeds in a 30-acre farm — according to a farmer who was interviewed by the Seattle Times. But the 2022 Autonomous LaserWeeder model that is 20 feet wide can take one hour to cover 2 acres, according to the product spec sheet (PDF). Of course, without paying for human labor, you can reduce your production cost significantly. Carbon Robotics says you can "save up to 80% ... while breaking even in 2-3 years."

The next delivery dispatch for the Autonomous LaserWeeder is expected in 2023, but you can pre-order now.