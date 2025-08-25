Every Car Brand Ford Owns In 2025

Ford is one of the automotive industry's giants. They make some of the best-selling SUVs, sports cars, and, of course, the best-selling pickup trucks in America. Nameplates like the F-Series, Bronco, and Mustang help give the brand lasting name recognition, but Ford does manufacture more than just those few vehicles.

On top of having its own fully filled-out vehicle lineup, Ford is also in the luxury space, but not with the Blue Oval badges seen on Ford vehicles. Instead, Ford gives the responsibility of a premium brand identity to Lincoln. Henry Leland started the Lincoln Motor Company over 100 years ago, but in 1922, Ford purchased it and it's been under its umbrella ever since.

These days, Lincoln makes exclusively SUVs: the Navigator, Aviator, Nautilus, and Corsair. Lincoln has shown off some wild concepts in the last few years, like the futuristic L100, but there's no sign that it'll be returning to its ultra-stylish roots anytime soon. Discontinued models like the Lincoln Continental will likely stay dead, since Ford doesn't currently make any sedans that it could platform share with Lincoln.