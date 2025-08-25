Every Car Brand Ford Owns In 2025
Ford is one of the automotive industry's giants. They make some of the best-selling SUVs, sports cars, and, of course, the best-selling pickup trucks in America. Nameplates like the F-Series, Bronco, and Mustang help give the brand lasting name recognition, but Ford does manufacture more than just those few vehicles.
On top of having its own fully filled-out vehicle lineup, Ford is also in the luxury space, but not with the Blue Oval badges seen on Ford vehicles. Instead, Ford gives the responsibility of a premium brand identity to Lincoln. Henry Leland started the Lincoln Motor Company over 100 years ago, but in 1922, Ford purchased it and it's been under its umbrella ever since.
These days, Lincoln makes exclusively SUVs: the Navigator, Aviator, Nautilus, and Corsair. Lincoln has shown off some wild concepts in the last few years, like the futuristic L100, but there's no sign that it'll be returning to its ultra-stylish roots anytime soon. Discontinued models like the Lincoln Continental will likely stay dead, since Ford doesn't currently make any sedans that it could platform share with Lincoln.
Past Ford ownerships and partnerships
Ford has owned a lot of brands over the years and participated in a lot of partnerships, but its focusing more on itself these days, so Lincoln is currently the only other brand that Ford owns. That's in stark contrast to some other auto manufacturers that own lots of nameplates across several continents. For example, General Motors owns GMC, Buick, Cadillac, and Chevrolet. Meanwhile, Stellantis owns Dodge, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep, and several other European-based brands.
Over the years, though, Ford has owned or had a stake in several different automotive entities. Aston Martin, Jaguar, Mazda, and Volvo are just a few of the brands Ford has been connected with. Ford also recently invested $500 million in the electric automaker Rivian. Rivian is still independent, though. Then there's the deceased Mercury brand, which Ford plucked off the production lines in 2010, after over 70 years of making vehicles.