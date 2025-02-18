Is The Lincoln Continental Really Coming Back In 2025?

Lincoln officially retired the Continental nameplate in 2020. It's not the first time, though — Lincoln stopped producing the model after 2002 and later replaced it with the MKS. The MKS sold from 2009 to 2016 before Lincoln brought back the Continental for the 2017 model year. The highlight of that 10th-generation Continental was the 2019 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition with electric-powered doors, including luscious rear suicide doors. The big downside was its $100k+ base price, which no doubt contributed to its poor sales.

Lincoln took the axe and ended Continental production at the end of 2020. It continued to sell in China for 2021, but the upscale sedan was never seen again in American dealerships. Lincoln's parent company Ford made a big change to its product range a few years ago, cutting all cars except the Mustang from its lineup. You might have heard rumors or seen video reports that the Continental is coming back for 2025, but these claims are just unfounded wishful thinking. Ford has issued no official word on a return of the luxury sedan, instead doubling down on its commitment to the SUV segment. It's also getting a bit late to push a 2025 model to market.