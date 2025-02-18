Is The Lincoln Continental Really Coming Back In 2025?
Lincoln officially retired the Continental nameplate in 2020. It's not the first time, though — Lincoln stopped producing the model after 2002 and later replaced it with the MKS. The MKS sold from 2009 to 2016 before Lincoln brought back the Continental for the 2017 model year. The highlight of that 10th-generation Continental was the 2019 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition with electric-powered doors, including luscious rear suicide doors. The big downside was its $100k+ base price, which no doubt contributed to its poor sales.
Lincoln took the axe and ended Continental production at the end of 2020. It continued to sell in China for 2021, but the upscale sedan was never seen again in American dealerships. Lincoln's parent company Ford made a big change to its product range a few years ago, cutting all cars except the Mustang from its lineup. You might have heard rumors or seen video reports that the Continental is coming back for 2025, but these claims are just unfounded wishful thinking. Ford has issued no official word on a return of the luxury sedan, instead doubling down on its commitment to the SUV segment. It's also getting a bit late to push a 2025 model to market.
Will there be a new Lincoln Continental?
The numerous unreliable news and video outlets that are headlining the Lincoln Continental are just using the notable nameplate for clickbait. When Lincoln announced the Continental's discontinuation, the brand clarified that "investing in growth segments" remains a top priority. Big, expensive sedans aren't a growth segment in 2025. That means Lincoln's lineup will consist exclusively of luxury SUVs — for the meantime, at least.
The Continental was a victim of the SUV and truck mania that led many automakers to abandon more traditional body styles, and SUVs and crossovers now dominate dealership lots and roadways. That doesn't bode well for the Continental, a luxurious ride with a premium base price. The 10th-generation Continental was a slow mover from dealer lots, with only about 35,000 units sold over its six model years. With numbers like that still fresh in the memories of corporate accountants, it's no surprise that Lincoln isn't actually bringing back the Continental.
Some outlets may have mistaken the Zephyr concept for a new Lincoln Continental
If you want to dig deeper into YouTube reports of new models, check the "How this content was made" section of the video's description. You might see a notation that it includes sound or visuals that were "significantly edited or digitally altered." According to YouTube support, flagging these videos helps viewers know if "what they're watching or listening to is real." YouTube allows the use of AI-generated images and videos, but the platform requires creators to disclose if content is synthetically generated — especially if it seems realistic.
We car-crazy writers and editors at SlashGear would welcome a new Lincoln Continental with big smiles and open arms, a greeting that befits an almost century-old marque. Automakers are usually happy to share their future plans — and new vehicles — with us, but we have no word from Ford that the Continental is coming back. The artificially created videos and online articles possibly refer to the Lincoln Zephyr (pictured above), a concept car that was shown at Auto Guangzhou in 2021.