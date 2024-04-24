6 Affordable Chainsaws For First Time Buyers
Chainsaws can tackle a wide range of tasks, and they come in several different sizes. For some people, you might not need the length or power a full-sized chainsaw provides, and that allows you to save cash and go for a mini option. You have your pick of the brand, as most major players are in the chainsaw game, and many people like to stick with the same name for their tool collections. Manufacturers like Ryobi and Milwaukee reward you for doing so by letting you use the same batteries and chargers with everything in the same line — in the end saving you money with each purchase.
Affordable means something different for everyone, and for the sake of this list, we're focusing on products near the $300 mark or lower. There are plenty of chainsaws within this price range, and if you're looking for a chainsaw for things like yard work or DIY woodworking jobs, you don't have to spend much more than that. Everything on the list has high user scores and professional reviews where applicable to back them up. A more in-depth explanation of how these chainsaws were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 10-inch Battery Chainsaw
Ryobi is a solid budget option for first-time tool buyers as the quality is good and the prices are low. The Ryobi brushless 10-inch cordless chainsaw is part of the ONE+ line that lets you utilize the 18V battery with other tools part of that same line, and it's one of Ryobi's top-rated chainsaws. This chainsaw is available for $189 and includes the battery and charger with the purchase. Ryobi says you can get up to 70 cuts on a single charge with the supplied battery, so you can clean up shrubbery around your yard or tackle a woodworking project with one charge if you're efficient. It can handle up to 8-inch cuts making it a fine choice for light limbing and pruning.
With more than 700 reviews on Home Depot's website, the Ryobi chainsaw has a 4.6 out of five score. Aside from freak accidents like a quickly fried motor or leaking oil, it works very well for buyers. If you do run into any problems with it, you're covered by the three-year manufacturer's warranty.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16-inch 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Battery Chainsaw
Milwaukee is another brand where you can share your batteries if they're part of the M18 line, and the brand's 16-inch cordless chainsaw is no exception. The 16-inch blade gives you a lot of versatility to work with, and Milwaukee says the chainsaw matches the strength of a 40cc gas engine, and you can get 150 cuts per battery charge – a pair of claims Pro Tools Reviews' review of the chainsaw says it backs up. You should have little issue cutting through anything you throw at it, but it comes at a premium. This Milwaukee chainsaw comes in at $329 for just the tool alone, making it one of the pricier options on the list. This is also the heaviest chainsaw on the list, but the review from TechGearLab says that it works in its favor by allowing gravity to help with cuts.
If you're on the fence because of the price, perhaps the 4.7 out of five user score from Home Depot shoppers based on more than 5,300 reviews can help put the concerns to rest. Milwaukee offers a three-year warranty with the purchase, so you're covered if something goes wrong that's out of your control. On top of that, a pair of professional reviews speak highly of its quality.
Portland 42cc, 18-inch Gas-Powered Chainsaw
One of Harbor Freight's top-rated chainsaws is the Portland 42cc chainsaw, and you can pick it up for $179.99. It's a gas-powered 42cc option, and while that makes it among the strongest chainsaws on the list, there are things you have to be aware of — the gas motor being the biggest one. With electric tools largely able to match their gas counterparts, many people are ditching fuel and going electric, but it's tough to beat the low price of this Portland saw. Portland says this chainsaw is easy to start and handle, so there shouldn't be anything to worry about if you're a novice or veteran.
The manufacturer says this can take on logs up to 36 inches in diameter, meaning you're getting a powerful option if you're willing to go with gas. With more than 50 reviews on the Harbor Freight website, buyers have given this chainsaw a 4.8 out of five score. Unlike some of the other chainsaws from the list, you have a 90-day warranty instead of a years-long one.
Dewalt 20V MAX 8-inch Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Pruning Chainsaw
Not everybody needs a full-sized chainsaw, and if you're pruning bushes in your yard or taking on smaller woodworking projects, a mini chainsaw works just fine. The Dewalt 20V 8-inch chainsaw is available at Home Depot for $169 for the tool alone, and it'll easily tackle those tasks. The 20V battery can perform up to 70 cuts on a single charge, and the compact size lets it fit into tight spaces a regular chainsaw can't hit. Another benefit of this being smaller is it's easier to wield and weighs just 4.6 pounds — however, that's deceptive as with the battery, it almost doubles in weight, making it difficult to use one-handed, as noted in the review from Top Ten Reviews. The review also notes there's no kickback brake included with that chainsaw, so you have some safety concerns to be aware of.
These benefits help this chainsaw earn a 4.6 out of five user score on Home Depot's website, with 460 reviews and counting. It's a perfect fit for small trees, but thanks to the 8-inch blade, you won't use it for bigger woodworking projects. As long as your expectations are in check, the Dewalt chainsaw is a fine choice.
Bauer 20V Cordless 10-inch Chainsaw
Coming in as the cheapest option on the list, the Bauer 20V cordless 10-inch chainsaw is a no-frills option that does what it sets out to do. It's just $74.99 at Harbor Freight, but you have to buy a battery and charger separately. While it has a 10-inch blade, it's best for pruning and trimming instead of cutting through big logs. You can try to punch above its weight, and you might even have some success going off some of the user reviews. This Bauer chainsaw has a 4.6 out of five score based on more than 1,500 reviews.
This chainsaw weighs a little over 5 pounds, making it a lightweight alternative to many other chainsaws. It hits full throttle in a second, so there's little to no downtime waiting for it to get going. If you're looking for something easy to use that's not gas-powered, the Bauer 10-inch chainsaw is a fine choice that doesn't come anywhere close to breaking the bank.
Craftsman 16-inch Corded Electric 12 Amp Chainsaw
Instead of going for gas or cordless, you can hit the middle ground by sticking with a cord. The Craftsman 16-inch chainsaw is a corded option which means you have to be close to an electric outlet, something that won't be a big issue if you're around your garage. If you're cutting through large logs, something this saw can do with ease, getting an extension cord might be your best bet. You can pick this up from Lowe's for $119.
Although it's corded, the chainsaw's user scores are still high, with a 4.2 out of five rating on the Lowe's website based on more than 560 reviews. Something underrated about the cord is not having to worry about filling up the gas tank or charging a battery—as long as you have the chainsaw plugged in, you're good to go. The 12 Amp motor promises to make tough cuts, so you're getting a good chainsaw here if you're good with the cord.
Why were these chainsaws picked?
Each chainsaw on this list is available from a big retailer like Home Depot, Lowe's, or Harbor Freight. If one of those stores isn't near you, shipping directly to your home remains a viable option. The Milwaukee chainsaw is the only one that costs more than $300, so everything else is affordable. You have your pick of corded, cordless, or gas-powered chainsaws, each with its own pros and cons.
No matter what chainsaw catches your eye, you know it's well-regarded among buyers thanks to the high user scores and professional reviews that stand alongside them. Each chainsaw has at least a four out of five rating, and they are often covered by warranties that keep you protected in case of an unforeseen issue popping up. If you need something to trim down the trees and bushes in your yard or something to help out with a woodworking project, all of the chainsaws on this list will do just that.