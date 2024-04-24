6 Affordable Chainsaws For First Time Buyers

Chainsaws can tackle a wide range of tasks, and they come in several different sizes. For some people, you might not need the length or power a full-sized chainsaw provides, and that allows you to save cash and go for a mini option. You have your pick of the brand, as most major players are in the chainsaw game, and many people like to stick with the same name for their tool collections. Manufacturers like Ryobi and Milwaukee reward you for doing so by letting you use the same batteries and chargers with everything in the same line — in the end saving you money with each purchase.

Affordable means something different for everyone, and for the sake of this list, we're focusing on products near the $300 mark or lower. There are plenty of chainsaws within this price range, and if you're looking for a chainsaw for things like yard work or DIY woodworking jobs, you don't have to spend much more than that. Everything on the list has high user scores and professional reviews where applicable to back them up. A more in-depth explanation of how these chainsaws were picked can be found at the end of the list.