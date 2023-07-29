OnePlus Pad Vs iPad Air: Which Is The Better Tablet For You

OnePlus has a diverse portfolio of products, ranging from smartphones across different price segments, audio equipment, smart TVs, a PC monitor, and even a mechanical keyboard. A recent addition to this portfolio is an Android tablet called the OnePlus Pad, which targets a segment largely dominated by Apple's iPad.

The OnePlus Pad appears vaguely inspired by the iPad, although the comparison also arises from the absence of premium Android tablets. Unlike smartphones, where Android enjoys a fantastic lead over iOS, the iPad is unanimously the preferred choice among seekers of premium tablets. Despite the state of Android tablets — which finally appears to improve with the rekindling of Google's interest in the market after almost a decade, the OnePlus Pad offers much to justify its sub-$500 pricing.

If you are in the market for a good tablet with a similar budget, you may also find the iPad Air (2022) a viable alternative. Although more expensive, a year old, and set for a refresh after the iPhone 15, the iPad Air packs powerful hardware that blesses it with a lifespan long enough to outlast the OnePlus Pad.

Are you deciding between the iPad Air and the OnePlus Pad? The following sections comparing various aspects of the two tablets will help make you a better decision.