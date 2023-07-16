When Does The Next iPhone Come Out? (Release Date And Early Expectations)

When will the iPhone 15 lineup come out? What new features will it offer, and, more importantly, at what price? If you have one or more questions like these, you're among the millions of fans the company has worldwide. It's that time of the year when rumors and leaks about the next iPhone lineup are coming in from all directions. However, if you are an enthusiast or just excited about the new iPhone, it could be difficult to keep tabs on every little thing.

To keep you at ease, we've compiled all the information related to the next iPhone, including its monikers, upgrades related to design, performance, price, and release date. So without any further ado, let's take a deep dive into all the believable speculations and leaks about the upcoming iPhone lineup. There are things you'll be excited about and things that might disappoint you. So buckle up because you're in for a ride.