Features We'd Love To See In An iPhone Ultra

If the recent leaks and rumors are accurate, Apple is working on bringing an iPhone Ultra to the range as a premium device with every technological advance it can fit inside. It won't replace any of the existing iPhone models. Instead, it will sit atop of the iPhone range, mirroring how the Apple Watch Ultra commands the best technology from the Apple Watch range. That will undoubtedly cost more than the iPhone models and should have new features and hardware that can't be found on any other device.

Apple knows its brand carries a steep premium, and fans are typically willing pay more for additional capabilities. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were hard to get hold of between high demand and low production numbers. Now, the market is ripe for a more premium iPhone, if Apple can strike the right balance between cost and meeting expectations. We've read all the rumors about the iPhone Ultra, and we've got some thoughts on them, and on what other premium features Apple could offer to coax the money from our wallets.