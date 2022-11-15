The Best OxygenOS Tips OnePlus Users Should Know

OxygenOS from OnePlus is one of the most beloved custom Android skins. Fans have long appreciated its minimalist, light-footed approach while staying true and close to pure stock Android. OnePlus has also always been more open to advanced customizations — easy root access, unlocking, and loading custom operating systems.

At least it was until the radical "Oppo-fication" of OnePlus (via OnePlus). The OnePlus and Oppo partnership began with sharing hardware resources. To learn more, here's everything you need to know about OnePlus. But recently, OnePlus also merged the OxygenOS codebase with Oppo's ColorOS (via OnePlus). It has made the once near-stock experience virtually indistinguishable from every other Android UI on the market.

That's not to say OxygenOS has lost all its perks; features that you know and love are still there. Plus, they've included some fresh ones. We'll explore them and give tips to get the most out of your OnePlus experience.