5 Reasons The Bluetti AC180 Should Be Your First Portable Power Station

At one extreme, portable batteries can be small enough to slip into a pocket; at the other extreme, they can be big enough to run a whole home for days at a time. The Bluetti AC180 fits neatly into the middle, designed to be easily moved around so that you always have power when you need it.

The AC180 weighs under 38 pounds, and at 13.4 x 9.7 x 12.5 inches it's smaller than the typical toaster oven. Bluetti has integrated two useful handles on the top, to make it easier to carry, along with softly rounded edges. Bring it to a campsite or tailgate party, and you can keep track of power status with the display on the front; or, Bluetti's app means you can wirelessly monitor how much power you're using, and the current state of charge.

The app also allows you to control the AC180's Silent Charging Mode, which reduces its sound output during charging to as low as 45 dB. That's quieter than the sound of rainfall. Meanwhile, an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) system means the AC180 can automatically detect a blackout and begin powering essential devices like cable modems in just 20ms.