Your iPhone's Calculator App Can Do A Lot More Than Just Basic Math

Without the App Store on iOS, we wouldn't be able to play exciting games or get great utility out of purpose-built apps. If there's anything you want your phone to do, it's likely a third-party app exists to do it. This is not to say that the iPhone's built-in apps aren't good — in fact, there's surprisingly a lot you can do with them. The calculator app, for instance, has a minimal user interface that places all the numbers and operators exactly where you'd expect. Previous calculations are saved in the history, and the app to will also convert units or currency. You can switch to a scientific calculator, too.

As long as you're using the right order of operations, the calculator app on your iPhone can handle exponential, logarithmic, and trigonometric functions. Apple also lets you perform calculations in a more organized and dynamic manner through Math Notes, which was introduced in 2024. You can switch modes on your calculator app, including Math Notes, by tapping on the tiny calculator icon in the upper right corner. Alternatively, you can convert a regular note into a Math Note through the Apple Notes app.

Now, instead of solving calculations the traditional way, you can write equations in a more notebook-style format. This also means you can assign variables, solve chained calculations, or even mess around with graphs. If you utilize the feature enough, you can turn your iPhone into a mini math workstation for all kinds of scenarios.