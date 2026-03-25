5 Built-In iPhone Apps You Probably Don't Use, But Should

Over the years, the iPhone has evolved into the perfect everyday carry gadget. You could always make phone calls or text with it, but now you can record high-quality videos using its industry-leading camera system or play AAA titles like "Death Stranding" on the go. Despite the hardware continually improving, it's the software that unlocks most of what the iPhone lets you do.

The App Store is home to almost two million apps, and it's pretty easy to find a tool that does exactly what you're looking for. Anything your iPhone can't do out of the box, third-party app developers have likely already built a solution for it. That said, as time has passed, Apple's own library of apps and services has grown.

The iPhone comes preloaded with essentials like Phone, Messages, Camera, and Clock — but it also has a handful of lesser-known apps tucked away on other pages. Some of them are mundane productivity-oriented offerings like Keynote, Pages, or Numbers — but we're about to highlight five interesting apps by Apple you should try using on your iPhone.