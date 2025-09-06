Why It's Safer To Use Apple's Passkeys Option Instead Of Passwords

It's a little ironic that in an era where the entire tech world is screaming about how the future is passwordless, Apple decided to launch a brand new, dedicated Passwords app with iOS 18. It's almost like a signal that passwords aren't going away just yet. The thing is, maybe they should be. While the new app is a step up in convenience, beating the old method of digging through the Settings menu, the real game-changer for your digital safety is the other option nestled inside: passkeys.

Unlike passwords, which are just secrets that can be stolen, passkeys are on another level in terms of security. They rely on some clever tech called public-key cryptography to create two different keys. One key is public and lives on the website's server, while the other is a private key that is stored in a dedicated hardware component on your device called the secure enclave. When you log in, the two keys talk to each other to prove it's you, but your private key never gets sent over the internet. That means cybercriminals can't steal your login details through phishing attacks and server breaches the way they can with traditional passwords. It's a fundamental shift in how we prove who we are online, and Apple, working with giants like Google and Microsoft as part of the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, is all-in on this password-free future.