5 Gadgets That You'll Want To Bring On Your Next Ski Trip

If you don't already own an action cam, there's no better time to purchase one. The GoPro Hero 12 Black, the newest GoPro on the block, is a step up from the Hero 11. Just as durable as the models before it, the Hero 12 Black will withstand the rigors of your ski trip.

One of the notable features of the latest GoPro model is that it boasts twice the runtime compared to previous models. Given how battery performance has always been an issue for action cams, the Hero 12 Black's improvement in this area is a significant leap forward.

This flagship model has also received a video stabilization upgrade, which it gets through Hypersmooth 6.0. This essentially means the Hero 12 Black will be able to record smooth, level footage, even if there is a lot of camera movement.

In terms of photography, SlashGear's positive review highlighted that this action camera is capable of capturing 27MP images in various formats, allowing for greater flexibility when editing these photos. That said, if you already own the Hero 11 Black, you can skip this purchase since the upgrades don't exactly justify the cost of a brand-new GoPro.

You can shop for this flagship model on Amazon or the official GoPro website. The standard Hero 12 Black costs $399.99, while the variant with the accessories bundle comes up to $449.99. The bundle with the Max Lens Mod 2.0 is priced at $479.98.