5 Gadgets That You'll Want To Bring On Your Next Ski Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing quite like a ski trip to break away from your routine and test your limits, all while taking in the beautiful sights of the snowy landscape around you. If you're planning a ski trip, you likely already know what essentials to pack — things like gloves, warm jackets, and goggles are must-have gear that you really can't do without. But carrying a few additional tech accessories beyond just the essentials can make your ski days easier and a whole lot more fun.
Drawing on the hands-on experience of expert reviewers from SlashGear and other reputable publications and user reviews, we've put together a list of five gadgets you'll want to pack for your next ski trip. While some of these options are ideal for new skiers who may be intimidated to hit the slopes, the other products are great for anyone looking to capture memories and stay connected. You'll find more information about how we evaluated and selected these gadgets toward the end of this list.
GoPro Hero 12 Black
If you don't already own an action cam, there's no better time to purchase one. The GoPro Hero 12 Black, the newest GoPro on the block, is a step up from the Hero 11. Just as durable as the models before it, the Hero 12 Black will withstand the rigors of your ski trip.
One of the notable features of the latest GoPro model is that it boasts twice the runtime compared to previous models. Given how battery performance has always been an issue for action cams, the Hero 12 Black's improvement in this area is a significant leap forward.
This flagship model has also received a video stabilization upgrade, which it gets through Hypersmooth 6.0. This essentially means the Hero 12 Black will be able to record smooth, level footage, even if there is a lot of camera movement.
In terms of photography, SlashGear's positive review highlighted that this action camera is capable of capturing 27MP images in various formats, allowing for greater flexibility when editing these photos. That said, if you already own the Hero 11 Black, you can skip this purchase since the upgrades don't exactly justify the cost of a brand-new GoPro.
You can shop for this flagship model on Amazon or the official GoPro website. The standard Hero 12 Black costs $399.99, while the variant with the accessories bundle comes up to $449.99. The bundle with the Max Lens Mod 2.0 is priced at $479.98.
Aleck 006 (Bluetooth helmet communication speakers)
Thanks to the all-day battery life and the IPX4 water and sweat resistance ratings, the Aleck 006 wireless Bluetooth headphones can be used while skiing or snowboarding.
Additionally, these headphones have a helmet-friendly design, which means you can slip them inside your helmet while you're on the slopes to stay in contact with your ski group. Weighing just 2.68 ounces, they're fairly light as well, making them comfortable to wear throughout the day.
They also have glove-friendly controls, so you won't have to expose your bare hands to the cold to change tracks or use the push-to-talk communication feature. In terms of connectivity, the headphones come equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, allowing you to use them as long as they're connected to your phone.
The Aleck 006 headphones are currently available on Amazon and on the Aleck website for a discounted price of $129.95. The product has received ratings of four and above and positive reviews on both platforms.
Carv Digital Ski Coach
Skiing lessons, while important, are expensive. So, after the initial few sessions, many skiers begin practicing on their own. But if you want to continue working on your form and technique, Carv Digital Ski Coach could be the answer.
Carv is a sensor-based insert that you attach to the liner of your ski boots. The sensors measure your pressure and motion continuously while you're skiing. This data is analyzed, and you're essentially given a detailed summary of each ski run through the Carv app. You can even get personalized, real-time, audio-based coaching as long as you're wearing compatible headphones.
While it may seem like these are essential features for a beginner, Carv's advanced analysis can be helpful for intermediate and pro skiers as well. The best part about Carv's inserts is that they're designed to fit pretty much any boot. They're also ultra-slim, so they won't add extra volume to your boot.
One Carv insert costs $199 — this is a one-time charge. Apart from this, you'll need to pay for the membership. A six-day pass costs $99 per year, while an unlimited pass costs $199. On the face of it, this may seem overpriced, but keep in mind that private ski lessons are a lot more expensive.
This perspective is reinforced by Forbes' largely positive review that concluded, "Carv is the undisputed champion of virtual ski coaching."
You can purchase the inserts and the membership through Carv's website before your upcoming ski trip.
Garmin fēnix 7 — Standard Edition
Whether you're an avid skier or this is your first time exploring the snowy slopes, a reliable adventure smartwatch can enhance your outdoor experience by tracking your activities and keeping you connected.
While there are multiple adventure smartwatches available on the market, the Garmin fēnix 7 is a dependable option. The only downside is its price, but if you can afford it, you really don't have to look beyond this one.
It's a rugged smartwatch that comes preloaded with various sports apps, and it also includes activity profiles for backcountry skiing and snowboarding. This means it can accurately track your activity all day long while you're hitting the slopes.
Additionally, it's worth mentioning that you can pair this watch from Garmin with the HRM-Pro chest strap to view detailed stats about your actual exercise load while skiing. The watch tracks a whole host of other performance-based metrics, like your real-time stamina, training status, and hill score, among others.
Regarding battery life, you won't have to worry about the Garmin fēnix 7 running out of charge from time to time. As TechRadar notes in its positive review, "Battery life has always been one of the selling points of Garmin's sports watches, and the Fenix 7 range really delivers."
If you want to snag this watch before your next ski trip, you can make the purchase on Garmin's official website. The fēnix 7's Standard Edition variant costs $649.99 on both platforms.
Savior Heat Heated Gloves
Low temperatures on the slopes can make for an uncomfortable ski experience, but heated gadgets, like gloves with built-in temperature settings, can help.
If you're looking for an affordable option, Savior Heat's heated gloves are a good choice. The gloves are made of a blend of lambskin and waterproof and wind-resistant fabric and feature a soft lining, so your hands stay warm and cozy despite the cold. The back of the gloves is designed with a carbon-fiber shell, which helps protect your hands in the event of a fall.
These gloves are equipped with three temperature settings, allowing you to control the level of warmth based on how cold it is. Additionally, they feature reflective strips that light up in the dark, making it safer to ski in low-light conditions.
The gloves are available on Amazon, retailing for $139.99 a pair. The product has received an average rating of 4.3 and thousands of reviews on the platform, which indicates just how popular it is.
How did these gadgets make it to this list?
The gadgets listed above were selected based on the hands-on experience of professional reviewers and user reviews. Three of these products — the GoPro Hero 12 Black, Carv Digital Ski Coach, and Garmin fēnix 7 — were reviewed favorably by reputable publications. The other two products — the Aleck 006 and Savior Heat Heated Gloves — were selected because they received a high user rating on platforms like Amazon.
Additionally, these products also feature design elements and certain technological advancements (compared to previous-gen products), which make them useful to carry in the cold, especially while skiing.