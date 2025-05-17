13 Camera Maintenance Tips To Make Your Photography Gear Last A Lifetime

It may be tempting not to use a camera strap, as they often get in the way, but they can save your camera from destruction. Be sure to use them correctly, as with longer lenses they may cause damage. When you connect a large, heavy lens to a camera, remember that the lens mount is a weak point which can only withstand so much force. If you suspend a camera from a camera strap attached to the camera itself, and you have a heavy lens — unless you're holding onto the lens at all times — you're putting a significant amount of stress on the lens mount. With this in mind, I recommend a Blackrapid Sport strap, which was one of the first products I ever reviewed and has been a durable, reliable part of my kit for over a decade.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

As a rule of thumb, if a lens includes a tripod foot, then this is where you should attach the camera strap. However, with smaller lenses you need to attach the camera strap to the body of the camera itself. For this you can use the strap included with your camera, but I recommend investing in a third party strap. You can attach this to the strap hooks found on most cameras, or from the ¼-inch screw mount on the underside of the camera. I recommend a strap from PeakDesign if attaching it to the standard strap mounts, however, the new Lemurstrap is a really clever option which attaches to the screw mount with a quick release plate. It's extremely comfortable, and does a better job of keeping the camera secure than other straps I've used.

