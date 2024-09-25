UnifyDrive UT2 Review: Pocket-Friendly Do-It-All NAS Drive

When you imagine a Network Attached Storage (NAS) drive, you're probably envisioning a huge metallic brick stuffed with buzzing hard drive disks. However, the UnifyDrive UT2 shatters that illusion, as it's not much larger than my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, being able to fit into a large pants pocket. Not only is this no desktop hogging behemoth, it can even operate without being plugged in at all, thanks to a built in battery, and for some functions can even operate independently of any external device.

The UnifyDrive UT2 is in fact much more than a simple NAS drive. It's a quick backup solution for on-the-go content creators, a media center for playing movies directly on your TV via an HDMI cable, and if you like you can use it as a simple USB drive and plug it straight into your PC or mobile device. The UnifyDrive UT2 is loaded with features, and on paper certainly seems like an electronic Swiss army knife, but does this translate into real world utility?

UnifyDrive provided the UT2 and two solid state drives for this review.