Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Review (16-Inch Gen 9, 2024): Subtle But Powerful

If you aren't looking for a laptop that labels you as a "gamer," yet is perfectly capable of playing games, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 Gen 9 is an attractive option. With a surprisingly powerful processor and a discrete GPU under the hood, it should be able to not only handle some gaming on the go, but also power through more intense productivity tasks. Looking at it on paper, it seems like a device which should occupy a really nice sweet spot that doesn't compromise on much, and at an attractive price point.

However, there's a lot more to a laptop than a pretty spec sheet. An Nvidia GPU and the latest high end processor are all very well and good, but when buying a compact, all-in-one device, it's necessary for a lot of other factors to line up for a laptop to live up to expectations. Is the IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 Gen 9 good enough to be your next portable computing powerhouse?

Lenovo provided an IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 Gen 9 unit for this review.