Norton Vs. McAfee: Which Anti-Virus Software Is Right For You?
As we immerse ourselves in work, entertainment, and personal tasks online, the lurking risks of malware, hacking, and other cyber threats are always there, ready to emerge. That's why having a good security program is a must-have. While many operating systems come equipped with built-in security programs, such as Windows Defender for Microsoft Windows, third-party antivirus programs bring additional services that these built-in options might lack.
Norton and McAfee are two of the most popular and reputable antivirus software brands, offering various plans and features to suit different needs and preferences. In the latest round of malware protection tests conducted by AV-Comparatives in September 2023, Norton boasted an impressive online detection rate of 99.7%, while McAfee trailed closely behind with a noteworthy 99.2%. The online protection rates were equally commendable, with Norton securing a 99.98% rating and McAfee not far behind at 99.95%.
But how do they compare in terms of security, performance, ease of use, and customer support? Which one is right for you? Below, we will review and compare Norton and McAfee antivirus software and help you decide the best choice for your online safety in 2024.
What is Norton antivirus?
Norton is developed by NortonLifeLock, a global cybersecurity company that offers robust security solutions to individuals and businesses. It uses machine learning, emulation, and file reputation to detect and eliminate malicious files and programs from your computer. It also helps protect your online accounts and passwords from hackers.
This antivirus software offers a 100% virus protection promise, which guarantees that if your device gets a virus that Norton cannot remove, you will get a full refund of your subscription price. With a standard subscription, you get antivirus, malware, ransomware, and hacking protection, as well as a secure online storage space where you can backup your important files, such as photos, videos, and documents. You also get a password manager that helps you create and manage strong passwords for your online accounts. It securely stores and auto-fills your passwords when you log in to websites.
Some Norton packages come with a VPN to ensure encrypted and secure internet connections, particularly when using public Wi-Fi. This can be a great add-on if you are not using any one of the most reliable VPN services already. The VPN encrypts your internet connection and hides your IP address and location, allowing you to browse the web anonymously and securely.
What is McAfee antivirus?
McAfee is a product of McAfee LLC, a global leader in cybersecurity with a rich history in providing security solutions. It uses artificial intelligence, behavioral analysis, and file reputation to effectively protect your computer from viruses, malware, ransomware, and hacking.
Apart from antivirus protection, McAfee offers real-time scam protection by providing you scores that measure how safe your device is, web protection by highlighting malicious links, VPN, online data cleanup, a password manager, and much more. Like Norton, McAfee also offers a 100% virus protection promise, which guarantees a full refund if McAfee experts cannot remove a virus from your device. It is known for its simple and intuitive interface that lets you access and customize its settings and features. The latest AI technology ensures continuous protection against emerging viruses and threats, operating around the clock to shield your device from the most recent and evolving cybersecurity challenges.
Price
Both Norton and McAfee offer multiple subscription plans. Let's talk about Norton first.
Norton offers the following plans:
- Norton Antivirus Plus ($19.99 a year)
- Norton 360 Standard ($32.99 a year)
- Norton 360 Deluxe ($44.99 a year)
- Norton 360 Premium ($59.99 a year)
The plans differ in the number of devices, storage space, and features they include. For example, Norton Antivirus Plus covers only one device while Norton 360 Premium covers 10 devices and offers additional features like 75GB of cloud backup, dark web monitoring (for instance, scanning the dark web for your email), and a VPN.
McAfee offers the following five plans:
- McAfee Basic for single device protection ($29.99 a year)
- Essential for basic protection for 5 devices ($39.99 a year)
- Premium for core protection ($49.99 a year)
- Advanced or Best Value ($89.99 a year)
- Ultimate for most complete coverage ($199.99 a year)
Both the security programs offer a free trial so you can try them for free before you decide to purchase. Norton antivirus offers a free trial for a week, while you can get a 30-day free trial for McAfee.
Features
Norton and McAfee offer a range of features to protect your devices and data from online threats. However, there are some differences in the types and quality of features they provide.
Norton's basic plan, Antivirus Plus, covers antivirus, malware, ransomware, and hacking protection for one device, plus a 2 GB cloud backup. The Standard plan adds a VPN and the cloud backup goes up to 10GB. For those keen on monitoring online activity, the Norton 360 Deluxe plan throws in dark web monitoring and a parental control tool, usable on up to 5 devices. The Premium plan offers everything in Deluxe but extends device usage and provides a 75GB cloud storage backup.
Conversely, McAfee's basic plan offers antivirus protection for one device, a VPN, identity monitoring, and a protection score. Their advanced plans categorize features into security, privacy, and identity. Security features include antivirus protection, scam protection, protection score, and web protection. In the Privacy category, the Essential plan comes with a VPN, while Premium and Advanced plans also add a social privacy manager, personal data cleanups, and online account cleanups. Identity features cover identity monitoring/alerts and a password manager. The Advanced plan goes further, offering security freeze and bank and credit card monitoring features.
Which is the best for you?
Norton's basic plan is a solid choice if you're after an affordable plan that covers antivirus, malware, and hacking protection for a single device. However, if you're keen on adding a VPN to these services, McAfee's basic plan might be more suitable.
For those with multiple devices needing antivirus protection, consider McAfee's Essential plan. It safeguards five devices, offering antivirus protection, scam protection, a protection score, web protection, VPN, and a password manager. On the other hand, Norton's 360 Deluxe plan, while a bit pricier, provides antivirus protection for five devices, along with a VPN, dark web monitoring, parental control, and cloud storage.
Both antivirus programs are user-friendly in terms of installation, setup, and usage. Norton might seem a bit intricate during the setup, especially for first-time users of security programs, but it's nothing overly technical.
Both programs offer great customer support as well. You can easily access their assistance by telephone, live chat, or email. Notably, the live chat option is available 24/7. For additional guidance, both programs' official websites offer helpful resources to get you started.