Norton Vs. McAfee: Which Anti-Virus Software Is Right For You?

As we immerse ourselves in work, entertainment, and personal tasks online, the lurking risks of malware, hacking, and other cyber threats are always there, ready to emerge. That's why having a good security program is a must-have. While many operating systems come equipped with built-in security programs, such as Windows Defender for Microsoft Windows, third-party antivirus programs bring additional services that these built-in options might lack.

Norton and McAfee are two of the most popular and reputable antivirus software brands, offering various plans and features to suit different needs and preferences. In the latest round of malware protection tests conducted by AV-Comparatives in September 2023, Norton boasted an impressive online detection rate of 99.7%, while McAfee trailed closely behind with a noteworthy 99.2%. The online protection rates were equally commendable, with Norton securing a 99.98% rating and McAfee not far behind at 99.95%.

But how do they compare in terms of security, performance, ease of use, and customer support? Which one is right for you? Below, we will review and compare Norton and McAfee antivirus software and help you decide the best choice for your online safety in 2024.