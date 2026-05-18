What's The Average Lifespan Of An Outboard Motor?

Compared to a car engine, a marine engine, especially an outboard motor, has a very rough life. Of course, it's subjected to a lot of water (and sometimes saltwater at that) and it's constantly being jostled around bumping up and down on the waves. Your average Yamaha outboard motor – especially the most powerful motors – has a much harder life than a car engine.

Unlike a car engine's life which is measured in miles, an outboard's life is measured in hours. It's a little like the life of a lawnmower or tractor. In the past, your run of the mill outboard motor would only live to see about 800 to 1,000 hours before needing major work or an entire rebuild. Of course, there is no hard and fast number when it comes to hours.

These days, that's not the case as boat engines have gotten more advanced, more efficient, and more resistant to corrosion. Now, a modern outboard motor's lifespan can be measured in thousands of hours.