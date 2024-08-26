Everything To Know About Honda's Marine Engines

Unlike most vehicles, commercial boats can be considered a "power source sold separately" mode of transportation. Smaller boats such as canoes mostly use paddles, but anything larger requires an outboard motor — also known as a marine engine — that isn't always included in the price tag. Plenty of motor companies such as Yamaha produce their own lines of boat motors, but if you're looking for some of the strongest and most reliable motors, you'll probably go for a Honda.

Honda's line of boat engines belongs to the company's Honda Marine product catalog. Aside from the aforementioned motors, Honda also offers boats, propellers for engines, and accessories such as conversion and charging kits. As previously stated, Honda marine engines are only one brand in a sea of outboard motors — pun definitely intended — so why should you pick a Honda over a Suzuki or a Mercury? Well that's what we're here to discuss.

If you're thinking of buying a Honda marine engine (or any outboard motor for that matter), we'll cover the brand's history and some reasons why you might want to favor a Honda over one of its competitors.